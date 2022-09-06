‘It’s just good to be back’: Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary start school year after flooding

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary started school together on Tuesday.

Both schools are meeting in the old AB Combs school building after the flash flooding at the end of July heavily damaged both schools.

The Principal at Buckhorn school, Tim Wooton said he is glad to have the students back in the classroom and the staff has worked hard to get them there.

“It’s been teamwork the whole time,” said Wooton. “The Robinson staff, the Buckhorn staff we’ve worked together to create a new home for our students and they have for their students. It’s just exciting.”

Jamie Fugate, the principal at Robinson elementary said the teachers and students were very excited to see each other.

“Getting to see our kids come in. You know we’ve had a lot of our kids that have missed their staff. Seeing them hug on our staff, and you know a lot of our kids have lost their homes,” said Fugate. “Lost their school home and their home, and for our students to be together with our staff and us creating a new home. It’s exciting to see that new chapter.”

Seniors at Buckhorn school said they were ready to get back to school and they are glad to caring teachers.

“Every single person in Buckhorn, every teacher, every staff member is very genuine,” said Kylie Napier. “I know they worked really hard to get us where we are and let us at least have a school where we can be together.”

Senior Dalton Day said he knows everything will be okay.

“A lot of us have been together since Kindergarten and third grade all the way up to high school. We’re all family,” said Day.

The AB Combs building has been split down the middle with one side for Robinson elementary and the other for Buckhorn.

