Gov. Andy Beshear presents $2.6 million for Floyd County water improvements

Governor Andy Beshear announced $2.6 million in funding for water infrastructure in Floyd County
Governor Andy Beshear announced $2.6 million in funding for water infrastructure in Floyd County(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes and Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear was in Floyd County to announce infrastructure developments in the area.

The Governor presented more than $2.5 million for improving existing water infrastructure and replacing approximately 20,000 feet of water lines.

“Today, we are in Eastern Kentucky announcing some good news,” Gov. Beshear said. “We will be with our Eastern Kentucky neighbors and families for the long haul. We aren’t going anywhere.”

$1.9 million of the awarded money is from the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program. The Appalachian Regional Commission approved $770,669 in funding for the city of Wheelwright to build a water treatment plant.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing helicopter and pilot
UPDATE: Missing pilot found dead at Mammoth Cave National Park
One person dead following ATV crash
One person dead following ATV crash
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Deadly crash shuts down part of Mountain Parkway in Clark County
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping

Latest News

Drivers should be aware of their surroundings when buses are on the roadways and stop when...
Officials remind drivers to stay safe around school buses on EKY roads
Wolfe County school bus involved in crash
Experts say to gear up for fall travel season
Experts say to gear up for fall travel season
EKY election officials share midterm election voting concerns following flood