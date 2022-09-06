Gov. Andy Beshear presents $2.6 million for Floyd County water improvements

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear was in Floyd County to announce infrastructure developments in the area.

The Governor presented more than $2.5 million for improving existing water infrastructure and replacing approximately 20,000 feet of water lines.

“Today, we are in Eastern Kentucky announcing some good news,” Gov. Beshear said. “We will be with our Eastern Kentucky neighbors and families for the long haul. We aren’t going anywhere.”

$1.9 million of the awarded money is from the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program. The Appalachian Regional Commission approved $770,669 in funding for the city of Wheelwright to build a water treatment plant.

