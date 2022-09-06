FCPS, JCPS donating furniture to Hindman Elementary School

FCPS donating to Hindman Elementary
FCPS donating to Hindman Elementary(JCPS)
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two of the largest school districts in the state are helping out one of the schools in eastern Kentucky that lost everything.

Hindman Elementary is starting back from the ground up after over three feet of water inundated the school.

Desks, tables, and chairs are some of the staple furniture items in classrooms, and Hindman Elementary is in need of all of it. Fayette County Public Schools partnered with Jefferson County Public Schools to announce they’ll be donating a surplus of some of their current stock to the elementary.

Katie Williams, the director of communications for Fayette County Public Schools, said they’re happy to help and Hindman Elementary is grateful for the continued support.

“I think we would just encourage people to sort of stay tuned into what school districts need as they consider reopening, as they look to get buildings clean. I know they are still looking for volunteers. There will certainly be other needs that arise and we all want to be good partners,” Williams said.

The supplies will be picked up Wednesday morning to take to Knott County and the district said they’ll continue to find ways to help their neighbors in eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing helicopter and pilot
UPDATE: Missing pilot found dead at Mammoth Cave National Park
One person dead following ATV crash
One person dead following ATV crash
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Deadly crash shuts down part of Mountain Parkway in Clark County
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping

Latest News

Wolfe County school bus involved in crash
Experts say to gear up for fall travel season
Experts say to gear up for fall travel season
EKY election officials share midterm election voting concerns following flood
BACK TO SCHOOL
‘It’s just good to be back’: Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary start school year after flooding
A neighbor left flowers and teddy bears after learning about the shooting deaths of a mother...
Woman with Eastern Ky. ties dies in South Carolina shooting