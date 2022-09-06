Experts say to gear up for fall travel season

Experts say to gear up for fall travel season
Experts say to gear up for fall travel season(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Countless Americans hit the road during peak travel times for the summer season.

A Triple-A spokesperson said they do not track labor day travel numbers, but by looking at travel numbers from Memorial Day and the 4th of July, they expect Labor Day travel to have returned to, or near, pre-pandemic levels.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The fall season is just as busy, from people sightseeing the beautiful fall colors to one of the busiest travel days in the country, Thanksgiving. Experts said to already be planning ahead.

”We expect that there’s still going to be some problems with flights like we’ve seen all this year due to the staffing shortages,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with Triple-A Bluegrass. “Now is actually the time to actually book those flights.”

If you are planning a trip this fall, make sure you give yourself enough travel time. Experts recommend is a day or two earlier before you actually need to get to your destination.

”Also travel insurance, that’s another good thing, especially with what we’ve been seeing with flights,” she said. “Maybe talk to a travel advisor about what your rights are as a passenger.”

While we have all felt the pain at the pump, Gas Buddy reports Kentucky’s average price per gallon is $3.41 as of Tuesday. Experts said if prices continue to fall they could decrease well into the fall season.

”We’re right in the midst of hurricane season, so far we’ve been real lucky, but if we have a hurricane that could affect refineries along the Gulf,” she added. “Of course, that could cause gas prices to go higher.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing helicopter and pilot
UPDATE: Missing pilot found dead at Mammoth Cave National Park
One person dead following ATV crash
One person dead following ATV crash
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Deadly crash shuts down part of Mountain Parkway in Clark County
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping

Latest News

Wolfe County school bus involved in crash
EKY election officials share midterm election voting concerns following flood
BACK TO SCHOOL
‘It’s just good to be back’: Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary start school year after flooding
A neighbor left flowers and teddy bears after learning about the shooting deaths of a mother...
Woman with Eastern Ky. ties dies in South Carolina shooting