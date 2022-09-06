Experts say to gear up for fall travel season

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Countless Americans hit the road during peak travel times for the summer season.

A Triple-A spokesperson said they do not track labor day travel numbers, but by looking at travel numbers from Memorial Day and the 4th of July, they expect Labor Day travel to have returned to, or near, pre-pandemic levels.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The fall season is just as busy, from people sightseeing the beautiful fall colors to one of the busiest travel days in the country, Thanksgiving. Experts said to already be planning ahead.

”We expect that there’s still going to be some problems with flights like we’ve seen all this year due to the staffing shortages,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with Triple-A Bluegrass. “Now is actually the time to actually book those flights.”

If you are planning a trip this fall, make sure you give yourself enough travel time. Experts recommend is a day or two earlier before you actually need to get to your destination.

”Also travel insurance, that’s another good thing, especially with what we’ve been seeing with flights,” she said. “Maybe talk to a travel advisor about what your rights are as a passenger.”

While we have all felt the pain at the pump, Gas Buddy reports Kentucky’s average price per gallon is $3.41 as of Tuesday. Experts said if prices continue to fall they could decrease well into the fall season.

”We’re right in the midst of hurricane season, so far we’ve been real lucky, but if we have a hurricane that could affect refineries along the Gulf,” she added. “Of course, that could cause gas prices to go higher.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.