Escaped Floyd County inmate in custody, constable says

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County inmate is back in custody.

District Two Constable Gary Nelson said Bill David Barnett, 44, from Langley was arrested Monday night after being on the run for two weeks.

In a Facebook post, we’re told the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Wayland City Police assisted in the arrest.

Nelson said Barnett was taken to the Floyd County Jail.

