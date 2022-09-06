Escaped Floyd County inmate in custody, constable says

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Constable Gary Nelson Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Constable Gary Nelson Facebook(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County inmate is back in custody.

District Two Constable Gary Nelson said Bill David Barnett, 44, from Langley was arrested Monday night after being on the run for two weeks.

In a Facebook post, we’re told the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Wayland City Police assisted in the arrest.

Nelson said Barnett was taken to the Floyd County Jail.

