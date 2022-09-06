EKY election officials share midterm election voting concerns following flood

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - With the recent flooding that impacted many parts of the region, local election officials are concerned with people accessing voting precincts this November.

County clerks like Reci Cornett of Knott County said, though the midterm election may not be on the forefront of everyone’s minds at the moment, it is important that people have the opportunity to elect leaders that can help guide their communities post-flood.

”Knott county is strong and our people are strong,” said Cornett. “I think they’re strong enough that they’ll get out and do what they think is right. They’ll step up. I really believe that.”

Cornett added that although the Decoy precinct and the Leburn precinct were both flooded, the Leburn precinct should be up and running before election time.

People can vote at any precinct that is most convenient for them. If you live in Knott County and have no way of getting out to vote, you can contact the Knott County Clerk’s Office for assistance.

