EKY election officials share midterm election voting concerns following flood

(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - With the recent flooding that impacted many parts of the region, local election officials are concerned with people accessing voting precincts this November.

County clerks like Reci Cornett of Knott County said, though the midterm election may not be on the forefront of everyone’s minds at the moment, it is important that people have the opportunity to elect leaders that can help guide their communities post-flood.

”Knott county is strong and our people are strong,” said Cornett. “I think they’re strong enough that they’ll get out and do what they think is right. They’ll step up. I really believe that.”

Cornett added that although the Decoy precinct and the Leburn precinct were both flooded, the Leburn precinct should be up and running before election time.

People can vote at any precinct that is most convenient for them. If you live in Knott County and have no way of getting out to vote, you can contact the Knott County Clerk’s Office for assistance.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing helicopter and pilot
UPDATE: Missing pilot found dead at Mammoth Cave National Park
One person dead following ATV crash
One person dead following ATV crash
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Deadly crash shuts down part of Mountain Parkway in Clark County
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping

Latest News

Wolfe County school bus involved in crash
Experts say to gear up for fall travel season
Experts say to gear up for fall travel season
BACK TO SCHOOL
‘It’s just good to be back’: Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary start school year after flooding
A neighbor left flowers and teddy bears after learning about the shooting deaths of a mother...
Woman with Eastern Ky. ties dies in South Carolina shooting