KSP: Deadly crash shuts down part of Mountain Parkway in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is working a serious crash in Clark County.

We’re told the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway at the 4-mile marker. The Clark County coroner told us a car hit a person, killing the person.

Investigators told us a KSP-issued agency vehicle was somehow involved in the crash.

Police said the eastbound lanes of the road are expected to be closed between 4-6 hours.

This story is developing.

