KSP: Deadly crash shuts down part of Mountain Parkway in Clark County
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is working a serious crash in Clark County.
We’re told the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway at the 4-mile marker. The Clark County coroner told us a car hit a person, killing the person.
Investigators told us a KSP-issued agency vehicle was somehow involved in the crash.
Police said the eastbound lanes of the road are expected to be closed between 4-6 hours.
This story is developing.
