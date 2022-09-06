‘The days of boiling water in Buckhorn are over’: Gov. Andy Beshear, Rep. Hal Rogers announce infrastructure funding in Perry County

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear and Representative Hal Rogers were in Perry County to announce infrastructure improvements in the area.

Together, they presented $8,893,200 for the cities of Hazard and Buckhorn to improve water systems.

“The days of boiling water in Buckhorn are over,” said Rogers.

They also announced $856,110 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet that will go towards road resurfacing and creating jobs in the area.

The Governor also announced Community Development Lot Grant Funding for more than $1.7 million that will go to renovating a building in Hazard to improve the ambulance service in the city and Perry County.

