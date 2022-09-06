Back and forth rain chances continue the next several days

Rainy weather
Rainy weather(WSI / IBM)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we thankfully didn’t see any problems on Monday, don’t put the rain gear away just yet. You will likely need it at times over the next several days.

Today and Tonight

Look for a mix of mostly to partly cloudy skies today. After starting off in the upper 60s, we will make a run at 80 this afternoon. Scattered chances for showers and storms will continue to linger, so you will likely have to dodge a few raindrops at times. It will feel soupy out there as dewpoints stay elevated for a couple of more days. “Air you can wear” should stick around until a cold front swings through on Thursday.

Tonight, look for some spotty showers and storms. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Similar conditions to Tuesday will be around for Wednesday, but air temperatures will be a touch cooler, only topping out in the upper 70s. The same scattered chances for showers and storms will linger. Skies will try to clear some Wednesday night and that should let us drop into the low to mid-60s for overnight lows.

Thursday looks mainly dry, but with that cold front moving in, I don’t want to rule out a chance of at least a stray shower or storm. Highs will stay close to 80, but it might actually feel decent once the dewpoints start to drop.

Friday looks dry to start, but clouds and rain chances look to pick up by football time. Highs will be a bit warmer, topping out in the low to mid-80s.

The weekend is looking a bit soggy at times, especially on Saturday. We’ll keep you posted on that as more data comes in.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing helicopter and pilot
UPDATE: Missing pilot found dead at Mammoth Cave National Park
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
Police Presence
One person arrested after shots fired in Hazard
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Corey Lee Harper
Sheriff: Escaped Va. inmate possibly in Lee, Wise Counties

Latest News

Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 11 p.m. Forecast - 9/5/22
Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 11 p.m. Forecast - 9/5/22
Cameron Aaron's forecast at 5:30 - 9/5/22
Cameron Aaron's forecast at 5:30 - 9/5/22
WYMT First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Soggy Labor Day across the mountains
A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region until 11 p.m. Monday. Some counties end at 8...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flood Watch continues for Labor Day, heavy rain still possible