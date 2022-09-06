Back and forth rain chances continue the next several days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we thankfully didn’t see any problems on Monday, don’t put the rain gear away just yet. You will likely need it at times over the next several days.

Today and Tonight

Look for a mix of mostly to partly cloudy skies today. After starting off in the upper 60s, we will make a run at 80 this afternoon. Scattered chances for showers and storms will continue to linger, so you will likely have to dodge a few raindrops at times. It will feel soupy out there as dewpoints stay elevated for a couple of more days. “Air you can wear” should stick around until a cold front swings through on Thursday.

Tonight, look for some spotty showers and storms. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Similar conditions to Tuesday will be around for Wednesday, but air temperatures will be a touch cooler, only topping out in the upper 70s. The same scattered chances for showers and storms will linger. Skies will try to clear some Wednesday night and that should let us drop into the low to mid-60s for overnight lows.

Thursday looks mainly dry, but with that cold front moving in, I don’t want to rule out a chance of at least a stray shower or storm. Highs will stay close to 80, but it might actually feel decent once the dewpoints start to drop.

Friday looks dry to start, but clouds and rain chances look to pick up by football time. Highs will be a bit warmer, topping out in the low to mid-80s.

The weekend is looking a bit soggy at times, especially on Saturday. We’ll keep you posted on that as more data comes in.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.