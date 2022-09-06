Active pattern keeps showers and storms in the area

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While most escaped the long weekend without major flooding issues, we’re not done with the rain yet. Our unsettled pattern will continue to lead to scattered showers and storms for much of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

This evening’s showers and storms will continue to diminish as we head past dark tonight, since we’ll be losing the main fuel source for storms. It will, however, remain mild and muggy overnight as lows only fall into the middle 60s.

As we head into Wednesday, things remain on the muggy and soggy side as our stationary boundary continues to wiggle and wobble through the area. This will once again lead to an increase in showers and storms as we head into the afternoon hours. Strong storms aren’t a huge threat, but yet again we will need to watch for training thunderstorms with heavy rain that just sit over one place, that can lead to some localized high water issues. Clouds and showers in the area will keep us from being too hot but it will remain muggy with highs actually below average near 80º.

Showers and storms should diminish again overnight thanks to the sun setting. We’re back in the lower to middle 60s for overnight lows.

Late Week and Beyond

More showers and storms will be possible on Thursday and Friday, though more spotty and isolated as our stationary front works out of the area...for now. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for each afternoon as highs stay in the lower to middle 80s both afternoons. Conditions stay muggy as well.

Enjoy the relatively brief break when it comes to storm chances for Thursday and Friday, because more showers and storms look to move back in yet again unfortunately just in time for the weekend. We’ll have to watch for high water issues once again as we could see repeated rounds of heavy rain. Highs are kept in check by the clouds and showers, only managing to get up near 80º. Yet again, these chances look to linger back as we head into the early stages of next week as well.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.