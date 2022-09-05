Woman arrested for murder of 83-year-old in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection to the death of an 83-year-old Jackson County woman. According to an arrest citation obtained by WKYT, 43-year-old Karen Clemmons has been charged with murder.

Mary King Abrams was found dead inside of her home on Rice Hill Road in McKee on the night of July 23.

Jackson County Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard told WKYT the community is saddened by the death of Abrams, adding that situations like this aren’t common in this community.

Detective Ethan Lakes obtained surveillance video from Fill-Ups, a gas station just down the road from Abrams’s home. The video shows Clemmons riding as a passenger, as the victim Abrams, drove a Ford Escape, on the morning of July 22, the day before Abrams was found dead.

Detective Lakes also found a TV that had been stolen from Abrams’s home and KSP says the Ford Escape was stolen from the home as well.

According to an arrest citation for Clemmons, she admitted to driving the Ford Escape to sell the TV two days after Abrams was found dead. She was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property.

Friday, staff at the Jackson County Detention Center, where Clemmons was being lodged, told Detective Lakes that Clemmons wanted to speak with him about the murder of Abrams.

According to the arrest citation, Detective Lakes went to the Jackson County Detention Center to conduct an interview with Clemmons. During that interview, she confessed to killing Abrams by stabbing her one time with a knife.

The investigation remains ongoing.

