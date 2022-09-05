Top 5 Plays - September 5, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Labor Day weekend brought plenty of action and another Top 5 Plays presented by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services.

No. 5 - Breathitt County’s Brady Tincher falls on a high snap in the end zone for a defensive touchdown.

No. 4 - Middlesboro’s Kameron Wilson intercepts Garrard County, returns it 59 yards for a touchdown.

No. 3 - Letcher Central’s Brett Smitch returns a kickoff for a touchdown.

No. 2 - Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield takes the game opening play to the house.

No. 1 - Whitley County’s Sam Haynes returns a pick six tip drill.

