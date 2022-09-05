Sheriff: Escaped Va. inmate possibly in Lee, Wise Counties

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The Scott County Sheriff is warning people in Lee and Wise County to be on the lookout for a possible escaped inmate.

Corey Lee Harber was on a working detail at the Duffield Regional Jail.

Officials said they have reason to believe he is trying to get out of the area, and you should use caution if you see him.

They also said he may have longer hair than he does in the attached picture.

