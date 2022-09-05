Samaritan’s Purse volunteers continue to help clean up parts of eastern Kentucky

On this Labor Day most Americans are taking the day off from their job but the work doesn’t stop in Eastern Kentucky as volunteers continue cleaning up from the historic floods.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse are continuing to clean up parts of eastern Kentucky from July’s historic floods, and they aren’t taking a day off just because it’s Labor Day.

“I know this is a holiday but I can’t think of a better thing to do on a Labor Day than to give some labor and help some people who are down,” volunteer Tom Gusler said.

Gusler is on his 39th mission with Samaritan’s Purse. He’s retired, 80 years old, drove from Pennsylvania and is now in Breathitt County working to help others during their worst times. He recognizes the meaning behind the holiday, but said the founders of Labor Day would approve of this type of work.

Steve Hesslink, 65, came all the way from Idaho and oversees a team of eight.

“We’re the hands and feet of Jesus. You know the Bible story of you don’t leave the ox in the ditch just because it’s Sunday. People are suffering here,” Hesslink said.

Addie Combs is a flood victim herself. Seven feet of water from nearby Troublesome Creek filled her living room. Now, with the help of others, she has no more muddy floors and her dry wall has been pulled out.

“They have just cleaned it up they have made it ready to start rebuilding,” Combs said.

So far Samaritan’s Purse has gutted out 70 homes with 260 homes to go.

