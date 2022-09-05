Lexington Christian mission asks for more donations to support Ukrainian people

Alex Chubaruk and Christian Mission Ebenezer raised over $100,000 this past spring for Ukraine war relief. Now, they're hoping the people of Kentucky can help their efforts once more.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A trip back to a place you call home tends to bring about comfort and contentment. But for Alex Chubaruk, it fomented feelings of fear and heartbreak in equal measure.

”I came to my hometown and one of the ladies there asked me, ‘Why did you come?’” said Chubaruk, who was born and raised near Lviv, Ukraine.

Chubaruk leads the Lexington-based Christian Mission Ebenezer. He returned to Ukraine for the first time since the war broke out to visit his missionaries and gain a greater understanding of the situation on the ground.

”When you’re watching the destruction that has been done...it’s just heartbreaking,” Chubaruk said. “How could you do this to just the residents?”

During his time spent overseas, Chubaruk noticed that the needs of the Ukrainian people are beginning to shift.

”The Ukrainian people came to the western side of Ukraine with what they had on themselves,” Chubaruk noted.

Having escaped from eastern parts of the country, Ukrainians will need warm clothing as the warm weather starts to give way to winter.

”Our snow [in Kentucky] is out there and we can go out in a hoodie,” said Chubaruk. “You can’t do that in Ukraine, you got to put a big, fat coat on.“

Coats, boots, hats and more - all on top of the other essentials they still need like non-perishable foods. Christian Mission Ebenezer collected donations and sent shipments back in the spring, and Chubaruk hopes to do so again to help his people through a long, potentially perilous winter.

While he’s watched support wane for his home country over time, Chubaruk is hoping the kindness of Kentuckians will prevail.

“I’m not asking anyone to give the last piece of bread off your table, but if you have the abundance to help out...help out the people that are in need today,” Chubaruk said.

You can donate items in need like linens, blankets, clothes and more by dropping it off at Chubaruk’s collection space, located at 2002 Park Central Avenue in Nicholasville on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also visit the Ebenezer Bookstore on Old Harrodsburg Road on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lastly, you can also visit the mission’s website to give a monetary donation as well.

