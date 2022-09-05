Judge Executive: Rebuilding bridges after recent flooding could take years

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Judge Executive, Jeff Dobson said 153 bridges were destroyed after the flash flooding in late July.

“You know, it’s going to take some time to rebuild these bridges,” he said. “We have to start with one and we have to finish with one.”

Many people on Little Doty Branch Road in Knott County were stranded for days after the flood because of the broken bridge.

One neighbor, Carl Slone said they have a temporary bridge in place but he still worries about it failing.

“We got a temporary bridge that’s done really well to get us in and out, but we’re concerned now that when it floods just a little bit we will have continuing problems,” said Slone.

Dobson said that local and state officials have been working together, and many of the bridge designs have already been approved.

“Seven bridges in design phase right now, Little Doty being which one of those, and you know we will see construction started on that bridge within the next days,” said Dobson. “I mean they’ve got things on fast track and they’re really working with us.”

He said they are working to get permanent structures back as fast as possible.

