‘It will never be the same’: Letcher County families looking toward whatever comes after the water

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - While many families spent a weekend by the lake to celebrate the holiday, some were there because they have no other place to call home.

Families in the Letcher County area are looking back on weeks of work and destruction following Eastern Kentucky’s historic July flooding.

“One of my good friends, he’s like, ‘Come help me get my papaw out of his house.’ So, we had to swim from behind the bank to behind the school to get this papaw,” said Jimmy Burke, who lost his home to a mudslide in Neon. “I remember the old man not wanting to leave his house, because he had been there for so many years and all his stuff.”

Burke said he saw a lot of devastation in the area, leaving many families with nothing. And though he considers his family lucky, he said the floods gave him a new perspective.

“How quick can it be taken away from you?” he asked. “I see a lot of people that are grateful for what they do have, but I’m pretty sure they’d wanna go home if they could.”

Burke and his family have been staying at the campground at Fishpond Lake, where many other families are also displaced as they look for the best way to move forward. He said they say they have seen a lot of love and compassion from neighbors, with donations pouring into the shelters and neighbors stepping up to lend a hand to others in need.

Still, with the loss they have taken, he and his girlfriend Shayla Rankin plan to leave the area with their family, moving into a new chapter and hoping to leave the water in the past.

“We plan to go to Tennessee and just start over,” he said. “This is home for everybody. I’ve lived here pretty much my whole life. So, it will always be home, but it will never be the same.”

