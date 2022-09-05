FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Soggy Labor Day across the mountains

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around into tonight, and some of those could be heavy.

Tonight through Tuesday night

Scattered showers stick around into tonight, and some of those could be heavy. We are also watching out for patchy fog tonight, especially late tonight and early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s.

Models are trending drier on Tuesday. Scattered showers will be possible, but widespread rain is not looking likely. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s.

An isolated shower or two is possible into Tuesday night. Again, we will watch out for areas of dense fog. Lows only bottom out in the upper-60s.

Middle and End of the Work Week

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Wednesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Overnight lows fall into the lower-60s.

Again, models are trending drier on Thursday. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of us look to stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs stay in the lower-80s.

We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds on Friday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer. Highs top out in the mid-80s. Showers look to return to the area by Friday evening and Friday night. We will keep a close eye on this for any Friday night football games across the mountains.

Next Weekend

Models are trending more soggy for the weekend.

Showers look likely on Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures look to stay in the mid-70s.

More showers are possible on Sunday. Again, high temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

