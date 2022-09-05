FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Soggy Labor Day across the mountains, Flood Watch continues

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region until 11 p.m. Monday. Some counties end at 8 p.m.(WYMT Weather)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around into tonight, and some of those could be heavy. A Flood Watch is in effect until later tonight.

Tonight through Tuesday night

Scattered showers stick around into tonight, and some of those could be heavy. A Flood Watch is in effect until 11:00 p.m. for most of the region. The watch will expire at 8:00 p.m. for Lee, Wise, Campbell and Claiborne Counties. Stay weather aware, and have multiple ways to receive warnings. We are also watching out for patchy fog tonight, especially late tonight and early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s.

Models are trending drier on Tuesday. Scattered showers will be possible, but widespread rain is not looking likely. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s.

An isolated shower or two is possible into Tuesday night. Again, we will watch out for areas of dense fog. Lows only bottom out in the upper-60s.

Middle and End of the Work Week

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Wednesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Overnight lows fall into the lower-60s.

Again, models are trending drier on Thursday. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of us look to stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs stay in the lower-80s.

We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds on Friday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer. Highs top out in the mid-80s. Showers look to return to the area by Friday evening and Friday night. We will keep a close eye on this for any Friday night football games across the mountains.

Next Weekend

Models are trending more soggy for the weekend.

Showers look likely on Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures look to stay in the mid-70s.

More showers are possible on Sunday. Again, high temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

