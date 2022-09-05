FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flood Watch continues for Labor Day, heavy rain still possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Flood Watch continues for most of the region through Monday night. Stay weather aware and keep an eye on your creeks and streams.

Today and Tonight

Even if you have today off, I don’t think you will be getting outside much. Umbrellas and rain gear will be needed if you do venture out. Chances for showers and storms are possible all day and well into the nighttime hours. An additional 1-2″ of rain is possible, with some higher amounts if you get caught in a heavier band. I cannot stress enough how important it is not to drive through floodwater. Turn Around, Don’t Drown. It is not putting you, anyone else in the car and first responders at risk over something you can easily avoid.

Highs will struggle to get into the mid to upper 70s before dropping into the upper 60s overnight.

Extended Forecast

The forecast for the rest of this week can be summed up in one word: Rain. While I do think the chances will be more scattered at times, we have rain chances all the way into the weekend and early next week. Tuesday and Wednesday have more consistent chances for rain, but again, scattered is the key word to remember here. You will likely be dodging raindrops all week, but you could possibly see some peeks of sunshine by Thursday. Highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s through the weekend.

I wish I had better news, but unfortunately, we’re right back into a soggy weather pattern. Stay dry!

