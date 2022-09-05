Fallen hero Cpl. Jacob Moore honored in Catlettsburg Labor Day parade

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Catlettsburg Labor Day parade is a long-standing tradition in the community. This year’s parade was special, though.

The parade paid tribute to the memory of Cpl. Jacob Moore, an Ashland native killed in a NATO military training, in Norway earlier this year.

It was a special morning for the Moore family, as they led the parade with their fallen hero watching over them.

“He would love it, but he was bashful,” said Cpl. Moore’s grandfather, Mike Steele. “He was not an upfront person, but he’d love it.”

The city of Catlettsburg felt it was only right to have Moore’s family be the grand marshal in this year’s parade. Steele has been working on a special car for the parade in Moore’s honor.

“There’s no way I wouldn’t have done it man,” said Steele. “When I found out we were going to be the grand marshal, I ordered everything, got everything planned ahead.”

In just a week and a half’s time, the car came together, combining the corporal’s dedication to the Marines, and his love of race cars he shared with his grandfather.

“He helped me on the race car till he went into the service,” said Steele. “When he was a little boy he’d come to the garage to help, saying, papaw I want to do this, I want to do that.

Catlettsburg Labor Day parade September 5, 2022 (WSAZ)

The community showed up in full force, despite the downpour of rain throughout the day.

“It feels great. I thought, well there’s not going to be a lot of people, but we came and so many people supported us,” said Steele. “I love Catlettsburg, such a good city.”

Steele has been building and racing cars for decades, but this one, he says, is the most special.

The parade’s theme this year was “Saluting America’s Armed Forces: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”

