Dolly Parton sends personalized video to woman with stage 4 cancer after sister reaches out

Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton.
By Savannah Smith and Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton.

Ann Marie Davis was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and her sister, Kim Daniel Rager, wanted to do something to cheer her up by reaching out to one of her favorite people: Dolly Parton.

Rager took to social media in an attempt to contact Parton to get her to sign a painting she made and give it to her sister as a gift.

Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton.
Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton.(Kim Daniel Rager)

Through several messages with Parton via Facebook, Rager got in contact with her. Parton was unable to sign the painting due to her currently working on a new Christmas film, but she was able to send a personalized video to both Rager and her sister.

Parton started the video by thanking Rager for the lovely painting and then gave a heartfelt message to Davis.

“Thank you again for caring enough about me and painting a picture, for any reason, especially for Ann Marie. I’m sorry she’s sick,” said Parton in the video.

“Your sister Kim said you weren’t feeling too good and I just want to say feel better!” said Parton. “I’m on a movie set now. We are doing a movie for Christmas. So maybe you’ll see that and remember this during the time you were recovering. I’m sure you are going to be fine.”

You can watch the full video to Rager and Davis here:

Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Presence
One person arrested after shots fired in Hazard
Karen Clemmons
KSP: Jackson County woman charged with murder
Missing helicopter and pilot
UPDATE: Missing pilot found dead
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
The donation included nearly 40 computers for teachers and approximately 500 student desks and...
Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school

Latest News

lauren bailey faulkner
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Lauren Bailey Faulkner
bridge rebuild
Judge Executive: Rebuilding bridges after recent flooding could take years
lauren bailey faulkner
Student Achiever 9/5/22
Operation Book Drop - Dakota
Operation Book Drop - Dakota
Bridge Problems - Olivia 5:30
Bridge Problems - Olivia 5:30