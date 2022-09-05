ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Lauren Bailey Faulkner

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Lauren Bailey Faulkner.

Lauren was a senior at Corbin High School, where she had a 4.3 GPA.

Faulkner attended all four years of high school without missing and day and earned a Presidential Scholarship to the University of the Cumberlands.

Faulkner also played basketball, cross country and track. She was part of Corbin’s Sweet 16 team in the 2022 season.

Congratulations, Lauren!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.