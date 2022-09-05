ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Lauren Bailey Faulkner

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Lauren Bailey Faulkner.

Lauren was a senior at Corbin High School, where she had a 4.3 GPA.

Faulkner attended all four years of high school without missing and day and earned a Presidential Scholarship to the University of the Cumberlands.

Faulkner also played basketball, cross country and track. She was part of Corbin’s Sweet 16 team in the 2022 season.

Congratulations, Lauren!

