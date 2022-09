HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an exciting Labor Day weekend, the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 has had some shakeups.

1. Corbin

2. Southwestern

3. Pulaski County

4. Pikeville

5. Johnson Central

6. Knox Central

7. Breathitt County

8. Belfry

9. Hazard

10. Williamsburg

