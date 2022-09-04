Stoops ties the Bear: Wildcats beat Miami (OH) 37-13

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - History has been made in Lexington.

A big second half lifted the Wildcats to a 37-13 win over Miami (OH), marking Mark Stoops’ 60th as the head coach of Kentucky and tying Paul “Bear” Bryant’s all-time coaching wins record at the school.

Will Levis overcame a sluggish start to pass for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. Virginia Tech transfer was his top target with six receptions for 136 total yards.

The Wildcats will be back in action next Saturday, opening up SEC play on the road at Florida.

