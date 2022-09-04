Stoops ties the Bear: Wildcats beat Miami (OH) 37-13

Mark Stoops post-Florida
Mark Stoops post-Florida(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - History has been made in Lexington.

A big second half lifted the Wildcats to a 37-13 win over Miami (OH), marking Mark Stoops’ 60th as the head coach of Kentucky and tying Paul “Bear” Bryant’s all-time coaching wins record at the school.

Will Levis overcame a sluggish start to pass for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. Virginia Tech transfer was his top target with six receptions for 136 total yards.

The Wildcats will be back in action next Saturday, opening up SEC play on the road at Florida.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
Letcher County Schools announces potential start date.
Letcher County Schools announces start date
Tommy Kuhl
Inmate who walked away from worksite found
Rebecca Slone
KSP looking for missing woman in Pike County
A man was spotted "pacing and acting weird" outside of Phelps High School but, when officers...
‘It could have turned into a bad situation’: Pike County man behind bars after bringing gun near school campus

Latest News

WYMT Game of the Week
North Laurel storms back to steal 15-14 win over Johnson Central
KHSAA football
Scores from around the bluegrass after week three of high school football
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - September 2, 2022
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
CFP officially expands to twelve teams