KSP: Jackson County woman charged with murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed a Jackson County woman was arrested and charged with murder.

The arrest comes after an investigation into the death of Mary King Abrams in late July.

43-year-old Karen Clemmons was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center.

Clemmons was charged with murder and receiving stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing.

