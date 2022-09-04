FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flood Watch in effect through Monday night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A soggy Labor Day is on tap across the mountains with several rounds of rain likely. A Flood Watch is in effect through Monday night. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Tonight through Monday night

Scattered showers and storms are likely across the region tonight, and some could be heavy at times. Another mild and muggy night is in store with lows only falling into the upper-60s. Patchy fog could be an issue for some, especially late tonight and early Monday morning.

Labor Day is looking soggy at times. Showers and storms are likely, and, again, some could be heavy at times. We could see 1-2″ of rain across the region with locally higher amounts possible. This could lead to some highwater issues in spots, so please stay weather aware! You can download the free WYMT First Alert Weather app to stay updated.

Into Monday night, scattered showers are possible, especially early. However, showers should start to fade away through the overnight hours. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s.

More Rain Chances

Rain chances stick around for much of the upcoming work week.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Tuesday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-upper-60s.

The forecast looks very similar on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Highs stay in the upper-70s and lower-80s, with overnight lows falling into the mid-60s.

Isolated showers and storms look possible on Thursday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures reach the upper-70s and lower-80s. Lows fall into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Models start to disagree on Friday. The European model is showing widespread rain as we round out the work week. However, the GFS is dry as a bone. For now, we will mention the chance for scattered showers and storms with highs in the lower-80s. We will keep an eye on this as we get closer.

Models are agreeing on more showers and storms by next weekend. Showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Highs reach the upper-70s and lower-80s on both days.

