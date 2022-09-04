FEMA announces new assistance for Lee and Harlan Counties

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Keaton Hall
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced Lee and Harlan Counties are now eligible for new assistance.

People in Lee County are now eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA.

Individual Assistance can include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured, disaster-related needs.

People in Harlan County are now eligible for Public Assistance from FEMA.

These grants can go towards debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work to repair public facilities that were damaged by the floods.

Churches and non-profits may also be eligible for Public Assistance.

To apply for assistance or learn more, you can go here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
Letcher County Schools announces potential start date.
Letcher County Schools announces start date
Tommy Kuhl
Inmate who walked away from worksite found
Rebecca Slone
KSP looking for missing woman in Pike County
A man was spotted "pacing and acting weird" outside of Phelps High School but, when officers...
‘It could have turned into a bad situation’: Pike County man behind bars after bringing gun near school campus

Latest News

Seats dedicated in honor of 1970-71 Marshall football teams
Marshall football 1970-71 teams honored at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center
Whitesburg kid getting free bike.
Local churches partner with Walmart to host bike giveaway in Whitesburg
Flood relief event begins.
Appalachian Roots hosts flood relief event in Letcher County
FILE - Voter Registration
Independent voter registration increasing in Kentucky