FEMA announces new assistance for Lee and Harlan Counties

EASTERN KENTUCKY - FEMA officials announced Lee and Harlan Counties are now eligible for new assistance.

People in Lee County are now eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA.

Individual Assistance can include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured, disaster-related needs.

People in Harlan County are now eligible for Public Assistance from FEMA.

These grants can go towards debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work to repair public facilities that were damaged by the floods.

Churches and non-profits may also be eligible for Public Assistance.

