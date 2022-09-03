Soggy weather pattern returns to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An unsettled weather pattern looks to return to the mountains this week with scattered showers and storms likely over the next several days.

Tonight through Sunday night

Scattered showers are possible across the mountains tonight. Will it rain all night? No, but off-and-on showers are possible. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog may be an issue for some, especially late tonight and early Sunday. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s.

Sunday is looking soggy at times. Showers and storms are likely under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures only top out in the upper-70s.

Soggy weather continues into Sunday night. Showers and storms stick around under a mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures stay in the upper-60s.

Rain Chances Continue

You will need the umbrella at times into your next work week. We could see 2-3″ of rain over the next seven days.

Showers and storms are likely on Monday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Again, high temperatures stay in the upper-70s. Overnight lows fall into the mid-60s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Tuesday. Highs reach the upper-70s and lower-80s, and lows fall into the mid-60s.

Into Wednesday, you guessed it. More showers and storms are possible. Highs stay in the lower-80s, and lows fall into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers and storms look possible as we round out the work week, too.

High temperatures reach the lower-80s on Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-upper-60s on both days.

