Local churches partner with Walmart to host bike giveaway in Whitesburg

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Two churches in the region partnered with Walmart to give away bikes for free in Whitesburg today.

The idea all started when Brian Hogg, pastor of Mountain Life Church, took some friends and colleagues around to see the devastation.

“I took them for a tour of Letcher County, and something happened,” Hogg said.

Pedals began to turn after that tour.

“When I saw how bad it was and the homes that were lost and the devastation, I couldn’t just make that one trip,” Jonathan Lovelace, pastor of Promise Episcopal Church in Tennessee, said.

Lovelace called up Walmarts across the area. Soon 11 stores would each donate $500 worth of bikes to give away.

“This is a real blessing to Letcher County, for somebody to take the time and come in here, and bring these kids stuff that they’ve lost. We could never be more blessed than we are today,” Vicki Jones, a grandmother and flood victim in Whitesburg, said.

Seeing the energy that kids give off is something both Hogg and Lovelace wanted to be a part of.

“Them children smiling and children laughing, it’s a great day,” Hogg said.

Both Hogg and Lovelace say they plan to keep serving flood victims in any way they can.

