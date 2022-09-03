Issues and Answers: FEMA and SBA representatives

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with representatives from both FEMA and the Small Business Association.

They talked about some of the frustrations Eastern Kentuckians have with FEMA’s response as well as recovery options going forward.

One FEMA liaison encouraged folks who’s claims were denied to call their helpline or go to one of the Disaster Recovery Centers in-person.

“One of the things that we tell folks is, is that first answer, that second answer is not the end all. Keep coming back, keep talking to us. It may be as simple as not getting enough information, paperwork that has not been completely filled out, so we want people to keep coming back to us” said FEMA Coordinator Myra Shird

They were also asked why many people who are approved, get relatively small checks.

“Unfortunately, the $200 is just a general figure and it’s usually just for a contractors estimate, because when it comes to HVACs, wells, septic tanks, private roads and private bridges, we would rather go off a contractor’s estimate than go off of our inspector giving a round figure.” said FEMA liaison Adrea Defreitas.

To find more information on FEMA, you can go here, or call their helpline at 1-800-621-3362.

Issues and Answers with FEMA and SBA representatives will air this Monday at 7 p.m.

