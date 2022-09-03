Independent voter registration increasing in Kentucky

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT. Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says the number of people registering to vote as independent is outpacing those who are registering with the two major political parties.

Adams said in a statement that the number of people who registered as “other” in July grew at more than double the rate of those registering as either Republican or Democrat.

He says the numbers show that “any candidate for statewide office needs to not just hold the base, but also reach out to others.”

Overall voter registration increased by 5,995 in July. Kentucky residents registered as other make up a total of 9.7 percent of the electorate.

