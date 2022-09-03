Appalachian Roots hosts flood relief event in Letcher County

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Roots is hosting a flood relief event to support flood survivors.

The event has been going on at Mountain Motor Speedway in Letcher County, and it includes bands along with resources helping flood victims.

Board chair of the Hemphill Community Center Gwen Johnson said people still need help, especially with the seasons turning.

“We’ve been able to help some, but it’s not a drop in the bucket because winter’s coming on and the wolf’s gonna be howling at the door, and we’re a little bit worried,” she said.

The event lasts until 9 p.m. Saturday night.

