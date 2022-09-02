What to know for UK Football Gameday in 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. – With the Wildcats set to play eight home games in 2022, UK Athletics has continued its work to provide the best and safest possible fan experience at Kroger Field. That work has led to the following upgrades, operational changes, and reminders for the upcoming season, which begins when UK hosts Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.

One thing fans will notice immediately are the new, state-of-the-art video boards at both ends of the stadium. The boards are larger than the previous versions, with a crisp, clear picture to help enhance the gameday experience for fans. Both scoreboards will have UK branding placed on the outside of the stadium, although this feature may not be ready for the first game.

Mobile Ticketing & Parking – UK Athletics has fully transitioned to mobile ticketing at all venues. All tickets will be mobile and no physical season ticket books will be printed. Season ticket holders and individual game buyers will use the UK Athletics App to access and manage tickets. Season ticket holders may also manage tickets by visiting at all venues. All tickets will be mobile and no physical season ticket books will be printed. Season ticket holders and individual game buyers will use the UK Athletics App to access and manage tickets. Season ticket holders may also manage tickets by visiting UKathletics.com/MyUKAccount from a mobile device’s web browser

UK Athletics released a brand-new mobile app in July 2022. iPhone users will need to check that their app is updated. Fans can check for updates in the App Store. Android users will need to delete the original UK Athletics app and then download the new UK Athletics app from the Google Play Store. The new app icon will look identical to the original app. When using the new app for the first time, fans may be prompted to set up an ‘app profile’. The app profile is optional and is separate from a fan’s ticketing account.

Season parking permits will also be issued via mobile delivery , and ticket holders with parking will access and display parking permits on a smartphone for entry into the stadium lots

To avoid game day issues, UK Athletics encourages all fans to view tickets and parking permits and save them to a smartphone’s digital wallet (Apple Wallet or Google Pay) in advance of arriving at Kroger Field

Parking permits will be scanned at lot entry, so fans should have the mobile permit ready prior to leaving home . Fans may also be asked to show the permit on a phone prior to arriving at the lot entrance. This will assist traffic personnel to efficiently sort and direct vehicles approaching the complex

Fans should enter the stadium at the assigned gate that will be listed on their mobile ticket

For more information, helpful tips, and FAQs, visit

Student Tickets – UK students should visit

Disabled Services – With a valid state-issued handicap hang tag, fans can park in the non-reserved disabled lot located at the corner of University Drive and Farm Road. The capacity of the lot is 120 vehicles. This lot will operate on a first come, first served basis. The cost per vehicle is $50, and only credit cards will be accepted.

Nursing Mother’s Suite – The suite is located on the lower north concourse, next to section 3. The suite provides another private area for nursing mothers, fully equipped with furniture, sink, refrigerator and tv to continue watching the game. Additionally, there are six family restrooms located throughout the stadium that will accommodate nursing mothers. They are located on the lower concourse near section 4 and 24 and on the upper concourse near section 20, 40, 204 and 224. Furthermore, there are four first aid locations that will accommodate nursing mothers

WiFi Help Zones for mobile ticketing – To assist fans with mobile ticketing connectivity and related concerns, WiFi Help Zones will be in place on the exterior of the stadium. They will be located at the guest services locations outside gates 1, 4, 9 and 12, as well as at the ticket office (between gates 9 and 10)

Traffic – During the two-hour period prior to kickoff, lots will be filled according to availability. If the designated lot is full upon arrival, fans will be directed to the next available lot. Fans are encouraged to review the suggested routes listed at During theprior to kickoff, lots will be filled according to availability. If the designated lot is full upon arrival, fans will be directed to the next available lot. Fans are encouraged to review the suggested routes listed at UKathletics.com/Gameday . An interactive map with directions to each parking area can be found at UKathletics.com/Gameday . Fans are encouraged to have their digital parking pass enabled upon arrival at the lot, enabling traffic personnel to efficiently sort and direct vehicles approaching the complex

Non-permit parking – Available on Cooper Drive on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at noon ET on Fridays. Additional non-permit parking is available in Parking Structures #2, #3 and #6. The non-reserved disabled lot is available at the corner of University and Farm Road. A state-issued valid disabled hang tag is required, and the cost is $50 per vehicle. Only credit cards are accepted.

Catwalk – The popular Chevy Catwalk will return this season as the Cats make their way toward Talbott Todd Way and Gate 1 to the Joe Craft Football Training Facility prior to the game. Keep in mind that the Catwalk route could be modified during the season.

UK Athletics also reminds fans of the following important information for game day this season:

Game-day info online – The official online home for Kentucky football game-day information is The official online home for Kentucky football game-day information is UKathletics.com/GameDay . Visit that website for everything to know about attending games at Kroger Field this season

Text assistance – The Game Day Assistance program enables fans to start a conversation with UK Athletics staff. Fans can text UK MESSAGE & SEAT LOCATION to 69050

Email questions – Fans with questions or feedback about football game day can contact UK Athletics by emailing Fans with questions or feedback about football game day can contact UK Athletics by emailing BBNfirst@uky.edu

Game day ticket office hours – The Kroger Field ticket office, located between gates 9 and 10, opens four hours prior to kickoff and closes five minutes into the third quarter

Guest Services – In addition to normal assistance, fans are encouraged to stop by any of the five guest services locations on the concourse for posters, temporary tattoos, first game cards, and more from Coca-Cola

Clear bag policy – As a reminder, the SEC’s clear bag policy remains in place at Kroger Field as an additional safety measure and to facilitate entry. Each fan will be permitted to carry one large clear bag – either a one-gallon Ziploc-style bag or a 12″ x 6″ x 12″ clear bag – plus a small clutch that does not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″. The small clutch allows privacy for small personal items and is also easily searched. The clear bag policy improves public safety by making bags easily searched and significantly reducing faulty bag searches. Fans are encouraged not to bring bags to reduce touch points. Add to the bottom, any non-clear bags left unattended at the gates will be evaluated and disposed of.

Kroger Tailgating Experience . Kroger will host a VIP tailgate event, which will begin two hours prior to kickoff for each home game, in the lawn next to Bluegrass Technical and Community College. Kroger customers can accumulate fan reward points by purchasing participating items at their local Kroger stores, then going to . Kroger will host a VIP tailgate event, which will begin two hours prior to kickoff for each home game, in the lawn next to Bluegrass Technical and Community College. Kroger customers can accumulate fan reward points by purchasing participating items at their local Kroger stores, then going to Kroger.com/fanrewards to redeem. These points can be used for free admission to the Kroger Tailgate Experience, including food and beverage. Customers will be sent an email confirmation that can be shown at the entrance to gain admission to the tailgate

Big Blue Zone/UK Sports Network Countdown to Kickoff – This season, the UK Sports Network Countdown to Kickoff presented by Don Franklin Auto will be in the Big Blue Zone outside of Gate four. The Big Blue Zone will open three hours prior to kickoff

New Concession items – This season, Kroger Field will offer three new concession items. LaDonna’s Candy Kitchen (fudge, roasted nuts, etc.) will be near section 119. City BBQ will be located near section 17. And the Empanada Queen will be near section 226.

Food trucks/giveaways – Prior to the game, there will be food trucks from BHG, Salsarita’s, Kentucky Strong BBQ, and Kona Ice. Kentucky Farm Bureau, Kentucky Select Chevy Dealers, Raising Cane’s, and One Holland will all be on site with fan giveaways

Complimentary water – Complimentary water is available to fans throughout both the lower and upper concourse of Kroger Field. Four large water tanks are located on both the lower and upper concourse that fans will be able to use to fill cups that will be provided

Tailgate setup – Fans are asked to not set up tents or trailers in the Kroger Field complex prior to noon on Fridays leading up to game day in order to facilitate preparations. Also, all vehicles, tents and trailers must be removed by noon on Sundays following game day. New to the Orange Lot, tailgating lines are in place to guide spectators where to place their tent.

A limited number of season tickets, mini packs, group tickets, and single-game tickets are still available for Kentucky’s eight home games. To learn more and to secure seats today, visit UKFootballTix.com, contact the UK Sales Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 1), or click here to request a phone call from a personal representative.

