WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week - Johnson Central at North Laurel

By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third time in two weeks (thanks, Pike County Bowl!), the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week is featuring a team in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten.

This week, it is the No. 3 Johnson Central Golden Eagles heading to London to take on the North Laurel Jaguars.

You can watch all the action on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, over-the-air channel 57.2, check your local listings for the channel number in your area. You can also watch everything right here on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above!

