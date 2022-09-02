VA to provide abortions in certain cases, regardless of state laws

The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from...
The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from liability under any such law.(Billy Hathorn / CC BY 3.0)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some veterans will soon be able to obtain abortions, no matter what state they live in.

The Biden administration submitted a new rule allowing the Veterans Affairs health care system to provide abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or in cases of rape or incest.

Women will not be required to provide police reports or other evidence of rape or incest.

It makes no difference if those exceptions are not permitted in a particular state. The VA’s federal mandate will usurp local and state laws.

The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from liability under any such law.

Once published in the federal register, the policy will go into effect immediately while being open for public comment for 30 days.

The new rule applies to all veterans and their beneficiaries covered under VA health plans.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Kuhl
Inmate who walked away from worksite found
A man was spotted "pacing and acting weird" outside of Phelps High School but, when officers...
‘It could have turned into a bad situation’: Pike County man behind bars after bringing gun near school campus
Rebecca Slone
KSP looking for missing woman in Pike County
Jonathan Walker
Fmr. South Laurel High School basketball coach pleads guilty to sexual misconduct
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center
Police: Corbin man accused of threatening to kill one person, holds several children hostage

Latest News

Sen. Mitch McConnell visits Hazard - 4:00 p.m.
Sen. Mitch McConnell visits Hazard - 4:00 p.m.
DO NOT USE
DO NOT USE
Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler...
Shooting kills student at school in Baltimore
After inspections, numerous issues were found with the 70-year-old pool with many facilities...
Officials announce much needed renovations for swimming pool in Johnson County
Officials with the venue say more shows will be announced very soon.
Appalachian Wireless Arena preparing for busy final four months of 2022