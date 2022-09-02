UK police chief focused on safety as tailgating begins

(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over 24 hours away from the first football game in the bluegrass, and Big Blue Nation is already out setting up their tailgates ahead of tomorrow.

UK police are making sure they’re prepared to keep everyone safe.

“We encourage you to arrive early tailgate and have fun,” UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said.

If you’re tailgating, tents and trailers can’t be set up until noon on Fridays prior to game day, and they must be removed by noon on Sundays after game day.

“They’re able to park and tailgate, set up a tent, as long as it’s not interfering with the drive portion of the parking lot and it’s not an additional space. Unless you purchased an additional parking spot for that. There are no open fires,” Monroe said.

All tickets this season will be mobile, and fans are asked to enter the stadium through their assigned gate listed on their ticket. Chief Monroe says not bringing a bag to the game will speed up your entry time.

“We encourage people don’t bring bags if you have a bag that you need to bring something use a clear bag because it will be inspected,” Monroe said.

Game day traffic patterns are listed on the UK Athletics website. Chief Monroe recommends familiarizing yourself with these patterns before arriving to the game.

“That traffic pattern is assigned to get you into that specific lot faster and more efficiently. If you don’t follow that traffic pattern, sometimes you’re delayed, people get frustrated. So what we encourage people to do is remember to look at those traffic patterns,” Monroe said.

For more gameday information you can click here.

