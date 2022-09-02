“This is going to be a long process,”: Sen. Mitch McConnell visits EKY, talks flood relief

By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Senator Mitch McConnell began Friday morning at the ARH flood relief donation center in Hazard. He met with flood survivors and thanked volunteers.

”I have never seen anything worse than the City of Mayfield after the tornado in December, but if I had to now equate that tornado disaster to the flood disaster, I think the flooding is actually worse,”

The senator joined federal, state and local officials at Hazard City Hall for a closed-door meeting.

”This is going to be a long process, much tougher than the comeback from the tornadoes in Western Kentucky,” he said.

He said federal and state officials are committed to staying for the long-term recovery. He said it will take years to solve housing issues, adding our region had housing problems before but it was made worse by flooding.

”The question was raised about fixing the housing and has FEMA completed it, those are unknown,” said Senate President Robert Stivers. “There are private dollars out there with these organizations to start helping individuals repair their houses.”

They heard emotional testimony from one survivor who Senator McConnell said was especially persuasive.

”The difficulty of coordination among agencies, restrictions that these folks have that don’t seem to make sense apply to this situation,” he added.

