Rain chances increase for Labor Day weekend, heavy at times

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re closing in on the holiday weekend, but unfortunately, our rain chances are going to start to go up.

Today and Tonight

It is still a cool morning across the region under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Most of us will wake up in the low 60s or upper 50s. Some fog is possible. Clouds will increase as we head into the late morning and afternoon hours. Stray chances for showers and storms can’t be ruled out, just in time for Friday night football. We’ll keep you posted on those chances. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 80s, even with the cloud cover. Dewpoints start going back up too.

A few showers could linger into the nighttime hours as lows only drop to around 70.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Saturday looks to be the best day of the three (if you have Monday off), but even it is not great. Look for mainly cloudy skies and scattered chances for showers and storms off and on all day with the best chances coming late. Highs will struggle to get into the 80s for most locations before dropping to around 70 overnight.

Sunday features increased chances for showers and storms off and on all day. Highs should make it into the upper 70s for most before dropping into the upper 60s overnight

Monday looks soggy with temperatures staying in the 70s once again.

Heavy rain is possible all three days and we could end up with some high water issues, so stay weather aware and keep an eye on your creeks, streams and rivers. Most models are still showing a general 2-4″ of rain between Friday and Monday.

This would be a great time to get the WYMT First Alert Weather App if you don’t have it already. Also, remember what we preach all the time when the chance for rising water is in the forecast: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Extended Forecast

After Monday, the rain chances go back to being scattered to wrap up the first full week of September with highs climbing their way back into the low to mid-80s during the day and into the mid-60s overnight. Some sunshine will be possible at times.

