Officials announce much needed renovations for swimming pool in Johnson County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - During the pandemic in 2020, Gov. Andy Beshear ordered many businesses and facilities to be closed across the Commonwealth. One of those being the Paintsville Pool in Johnson County.

“He also closed down public pools, it was his first initial reaction to what was going on with pandemic with facilities of that nature, so we were shut down,” said Paintsville Recreation Director Scott Hale.

While the pool was closed, inspections took place which discovered many issues with plumbing, wiring, and more.

“Numerous issues that are going on over at that pool that just accumulated over the years,” said Hale. “You know, the pool is 70 years old, you’re going to get that.”

On August 23, officials publically announced plans for major updates and additions at the pool including a state-of-the-art splash pad. With the hope of keeping locals happy and cool throughout the summer months, while also drawing in folks from out of town.

“We wanted to put something in that, as I said before, was kind of the first of its kind in this area,” said Paintsville Mayor Bill Mike Runyon. “That way we can draw people from different counties, and maybe from different parts of the state, but when we did this project, tourism was definitely in mind.”

Although the goal is to reopen the pool in the summer of 2023, Runyon added that the pandemic is still affecting the way these projects are done.

“The only problem that we may run into, is the supply chain issue,” said Mayor Runyon. “If we can get by that, get materials in here and get people started working, then the kids in this community should be able to enjoy that pool next summer.”

Hale and Runyon both added that folks should trust the process and remain patient as renovations are underway.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.