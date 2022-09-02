New KCTCS Board of Regents Vice Chair has Eastern Kentucky ties

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents held a special election this week to fill several top-level positions, including chair and vice chair.

The new vice chair is a familiar face in our region. Barry Martin, the CEO of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, was elected to the spot. Another Eastern Kentucky native, Nurse Practioner Wendy Fletcher from Morehead, will continue in her position as board secretary.

Several other Southern and Eastern Kentuckians serve on the board as members.

James Lee Stevens, the former vice chair and retired Hopkins County Schools superintendent, was selected as the new board chair. He replaces former chair Lisa Desmarais whose board term expired.

