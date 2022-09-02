Neon doctor still seeing patients despite losing office in flood

Neon doctor working in camper
Neon doctor working in camper(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Neon got around ten feet of flood water in some spots last month, officials say.

Dr. Brenda Baker had water touching ceiling tiles in her office on Highway 343, as it destroyed everything.

With that said, Baker did not want to leave the community.

“If we just pulled up stakes and gone somewhere else then I think that would’ve probably been a very negative impact on the community,” she said.

Baker and her staff had to think quickly with so many patients needing care. They set up at Fleming-Neon Middle School.

“We put up signs on Doctor Baker’s old office. I taped up signs that we were in the school building. And we had large signs on the school building. We just had large signs and we put them over there,” clinic coordinator Bonita Robinson said.

Now the office is in a camper temporarily, seeing patients every day.

For Baker, it is almost like a family reunion after what all happened in a span of weeks.

“Well I’ve been here 30 years, so you know I’d say probably 80% of my patients are like family to me,” she said.

Baker said the office will stay in the camper for a few more weeks, and then move into a double wide off Highway 343 permanently.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Kuhl
Inmate who walked away from worksite found
A man was spotted "pacing and acting weird" outside of Phelps High School but, when officers...
‘It could have turned into a bad situation’: Pike County man behind bars after bringing gun near school campus
Rebecca Slone
KSP looking for missing woman in Pike County
Jonathan Walker
Fmr. South Laurel High School basketball coach pleads guilty to sexual misconduct
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center
Police: Corbin man accused of threatening to kill one person, holds several children hostage

Latest News

Sen. Mitch McConnell visits Hazard - 4:00 p.m.
Sen. Mitch McConnell visits Hazard - 4:00 p.m.
DO NOT USE
DO NOT USE
After inspections, numerous issues were found with the 70-year-old pool with many facilities...
Officials announce much needed renovations for swimming pool in Johnson County
Officials with the venue say more shows will be announced very soon.
Appalachian Wireless Arena preparing for busy final four months of 2022