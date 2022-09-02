Neon doctor still seeing patients despite losing office in flood

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Neon got around ten feet of flood water in some spots last month, officials say.

Dr. Brenda Baker had water touching ceiling tiles in her office on Highway 343, as it destroyed everything.

With that said, Baker did not want to leave the community.

“If we just pulled up stakes and gone somewhere else then I think that would’ve probably been a very negative impact on the community,” she said.

Baker and her staff had to think quickly with so many patients needing care. They set up at Fleming-Neon Middle School.

“We put up signs on Doctor Baker’s old office. I taped up signs that we were in the school building. And we had large signs on the school building. We just had large signs and we put them over there,” clinic coordinator Bonita Robinson said.

Now the office is in a camper temporarily, seeing patients every day.

For Baker, it is almost like a family reunion after what all happened in a span of weeks.

“Well I’ve been here 30 years, so you know I’d say probably 80% of my patients are like family to me,” she said.

Baker said the office will stay in the camper for a few more weeks, and then move into a double wide off Highway 343 permanently.

