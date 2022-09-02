Morehead State students impacted by EKY flooding back on campus

College students from flood-ravaged areas are mostly back on campus, while their families are...
College students from flood-ravaged areas are mostly back on campus, while their families are continuing to rebuild.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - After July’s deadly flooding, families and communities are still working to regain a sense of normalcy. It’s not an easy task, but for students, they at least have the escape of going to school during the day.

College students from these areas are mostly back on campus, while their families are continuing to rebuild.

Some Morehead State University students said after the floods hit, they weren’t sure if they’d be able to go back soon. In reality, they were able to move back to campus even earlier than the other students. Usually you have to apply to do this, but these students said they were given a gift during this dark time.

Meeting for the first time, Hazard native Brandon Gayhart and Nik Lee, who is from Letcher County, already have something in common.

“I didn’t really know what to think. It was more like a shock moment where it was just like okay, get to dry land,” Gayhart said.

“It was hard to process when it was happening. All I good think about when need to get our for when it gets higher,” Lee said.

Both of these Morehead State students’ homes were destroyed in July’s floods. They watched their lives, and memories wash away.

“I didn’t really process what was happening until like the water started coming in the garage where we were trying to get our cars out and my tennis shoes that were laying on the ground started floating away,” Lee said.

As the days went on, and the damage was surveyed, Lee and Gayhar’s families did not know what the next hour would bring, let alone if they could go back to school.

“I didn’t know if I was going to be able to come back to school because they had offered early move in, which was nice. But I lost all of my dorm supplies. So I didn’t have anything to move in with,” Lee said.

Lee said the university helped her and gave her a gift card to buy new dorm supplies. Gayhart also got assistance from the university to help him get back on his feet.

“It was a lot of weight just taken off my shoulders. It was a big relief that they had done this for me,” Gayhart said.

A relief that these students are able to have some normalcy and continue their education. It’s a victory after suffering so much loss.

Lee has been going back home to Letcher County every weekend to help her family recover, but Gayhart hasn’t been able to get back. His family lost several cars, but one, however, it is still being repaired.

Both students said there is a lot more to do to get their communities rebuilt, and they’re asking people not to forget these areas.

