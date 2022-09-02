Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine

(WBKO)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine.

The miner has been identified as Kris Ball, of Chapmanville.

Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:

“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kris Ball at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine. We ask all West Virginians to join us in keeping his wife Chelsea and their three children in our prayers during this devastating time. Every West Virginian and American is forever grateful for our brave miners who put their lives at risk every day to power our great nation. Kris served our state and our country during his time in the mines, and his sacrifices will never be forgotten. Gayle and I, along with all West Virginians, send our sympathies to Chelsea and Kris’ family, their children, loved ones and friends as they mourn this incredible loss.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Kuhl
Inmate who walked away from worksite found
A man was spotted "pacing and acting weird" outside of Phelps High School but, when officers...
‘It could have turned into a bad situation’: Pike County man behind bars after bringing gun near school campus
Rebecca Slone
KSP looking for missing woman in Pike County
Jonathan Walker
Fmr. South Laurel High School basketball coach pleads guilty to sexual misconduct
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center
Police: Corbin man accused of threatening to kill one person, holds several children hostage

Latest News

Gary Voiles and John Carico are facing a host of charges.
Two facing charges following high speed chase in Pulaski County
Photo Courtesy: KCTCS
New KCTCS Board of Regents Vice Chair has Eastern Kentucky ties
Letcher County Schools announces potential start date.
Letcher County Schools announces start date
Letcher County Flooding
Law center damaged in Kentucky floods hosts benefit concert