Local churches housing volunteers from across the country

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - First Baptist Church in Hazard has been housing volunteers from across the state and beyond since the flood.

Pastor Tim Reynolds says nearly 250 volunteers have stayed at Hazard FBC and his goal is to serve the people serving his community.

“We knew that this wasn’t going to be a one week thing and done. It may be six months it may be six years before it’s totally over,” says Reynolds. “We’re here to serve those folks that come into our community. We’re still getting calls.”

David Grover is a volunteer from Michigan and has been staying at the church for nearly a month. He said he felt a calling to come.

“I knew about the floods but didn’t pay attention in the news about it, and I was walking. I was just thinking about things in general, and then there was a deep welling inside,” said Grover.

He said that the people in Eastern Kentucky have impacted him more than he ever thought possible.

“They’ve lost everything and they say they’re blessed,” Grover said. “I’m blessed because of that to listen to them and it’s for all of us to encourage one another, and they encourage me.”

Pastor Tim Reynolds said people from all over the country are welcome to stay at Hazard First Baptist Church.

“That’s what our church does we are providing all of those resources for them and whenever we get a call from folks wanting to come, we say come on,” Reynolds said. “We’ll house you, just be ready to do some work.”

