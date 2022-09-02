Letcher County Schools announces start date

Letcher County, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Public Schools announced it plans to have students return to the classroom on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The start date was postponed because of flooding.

According to a Facebook post by the district, the schools that were flooded have been cleaned and are in the drying process.

Although a start date goal has been set, district officials say there are still a few obstacles that must be worked out.

The district plans to use the existing schools and move schools that were damaged in with them.

Principals, secretaries, Family Resource and Youth Service Center directors, and guidance counselors will be with their schools, and students will have their regular teachers, states the Facebook post.

West Whitesburg Elementary students will be placed at Letcher County Central High School. Those students will be separated from the high school students.

Whitesburg Middle School students will go to Cowan Elementary School.

Martha Jane Potter Elementary students will go to Fleming Neon Middle School, and they will also be separated within the building.

The district acknowledged that they understand there may be traffic issues at each school, and it asks for grace and patience as it works through any issues.

The Facebook post states the relocations will be temporary, and students will return to their respective schools when they are ready.

For students who have relocated, the district asks parents to call the bus garage if the pick up location for the child has changed.

