‘I’ve still got work to do’: Magoffin County honors medical pioneer after more than 40 years of service

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Founders Day 2022 kicked off in Salyersville on Wednesday evening and is honoring Magoffin County’s medical pioneers but, on Thursday morning, folks gathered at the Hope Family Medical Center to honor a woman who has served her community for decades.

“April the 1st, 1976, I applied for Big Sandy Health Care. They had an RN job and I had just become an RN,” said Mildred Patrick Sizemore, an APRN and Certified Midwife at Big Sandy Health Care’s Hope Family Medical Center.

After 46 years in the medical field, Sizemore is still seeing patients. Touching the lives of multiple generations of Eastern Kentuckians.

On Thursday, officials gathered to dedicate the Hope Family Medical Center to Sizemore in honor of her career and service in the mountains.

“We will never know the number of lives that Mildred has touched and changed for the better because of her servant’s heart that God gave her,” said State Representative John Blanton.

Big Sandy Health Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lesley Dotson added that folks had a lot to learn from Sizemore’s dedication. Not just to her employer, but to her patients.

“She’ll call you, she sends messages, she’ll follow up with what you need with your diagnosis and your lab testing,” said Big Sandy Health Care CEO Dean Shofner, “and that personal touch is really great for a medical provider.”

From former patients to co-workers, folks from all around came to celebrate Sizemore, but she assured them that this was not a retirement party.

“I’ve still got work to do,” said Sizemore. “I’ve still got patients, and I’ve still got everything, and things have not changed at all.”

Salyersville Mayor Pete Shepherd added that Founders Day is not over yet and there are plenty of events on Friday and Saturday including a parade in honor of Magoffin County’s medical pioneers as well as a fireworks show.

