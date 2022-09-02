How is inflation impacting tailgate season?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A report by Wells Fargo shows from July 2021 to July 2022 inflation cost has increased the average grocery bill 13%.

UK football takes on Miami of Ohio this weekend. The team is ready, the fans are ready, but are your pockets ready?

Matthew Wood is prepping his spot for Saturday’s tailgating experience.

“We set our tent up and it was six inches tall trying to get it cut down to where we got a good area,” tailgater Matthew Wood said.

His section includes four tents for 25 people. Feeding that many people with today’s inflated prices could be costly.

“Maybe $100 to $150 for the weekend,” Wood said.

Just like the Cats, they have a good game plan.

“We kind of split it up through the group it makes it easier it’s not as big of an expense,” Wood said.

A recent nationwide study has shown since last year, prices of beef, hot dogs, and chicken, all tailgating favorites, have increased. But Nick Eudy, the meat manager at Critchfield Meats Family Market, has seen some of his prices flatten.

“Chicken wings are a little bit lower as far as ground meats go they are pretty much the same,” Eudy said.

Eudy’s suggestion to save is to buy in bulk, and patty things yourself.

Garnett O’dneal is the owner of Tossin Tha Sauce. His Lexington wing shop has been open for three months and he knows football season is peak season for his product. But he’s seen the price for a case of chicken double.

“You have to raise your price a little bit in order to stay in business because you can’t just be selling chicken just to sell chicken,” O’dneal said.

Eudy said they sold 80 pounds of chicken wings, selling out in the first three hours of business.

