Heat returns as storm chances loom

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Distinctly warmer and more muggy around the mountains today, a running theme in our forecast as we head into the holiday weekend. Scattered showers and storms could also unfortunately make their reappearance as well.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Models have been catching back on to the potential for a few showers and storms through the evening hours tonight. So, while I can’t rule them out, I do think many of us stay dry this evening. It’ll just be mild and muggy as we slowly fall through the 70s with plenty of humidity around. We’re only in the middle to upper 60s with some patchy fog and mostly to partly cloudy skies overnight.

As the holiday weekend kicks off on Saturday, so will more chances for showers and storms as an unsettled pattern starts to work in. We have the warmth, with highs in the middle and upper 80s, and we have the humidity in place, so we can expect some storms to blow up in the heat of the afternoon. Severe weather not a huge concern, but we’ll have to watch the potential for some gusty storms with heavy rain. Those should start to diminish overnight. Patchy fog still possible as lows fall back into the middle and upper 60s.

Holiday Weekend and Beyond

As the holiday weekend heads into its second and third days, we’ll see conditions quite similar to Saturday, really, on both afternoons. We’ll start each day with a mix of sun and clouds, but develop scattered showers and storms as we head into the afternoon hours as high temperatures get into the middle to upper 80s yet again. And just like Saturday, we’ll have to watch from some brief gusty winds and brief heavy rain that could cause local high water issues.

That trend continues into the early parts of the new work week as well, with afternoon rain chances peaking as we head toward Tuesday and Wednesday as our cold front finally tries to work through the region. We’re still going to have to watch those heavy rain threats through the middle of next week. Highs start in the middle and upper 80s, but slowly try to fall into the lower 80s by late next week.

