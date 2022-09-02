Former Wildcat Beau Allen makes a splash in Tarleton debut
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After transferring from Kentucky, Lexington-native Beau Allen solidified his spot as QB1 for the Tartleton Texans.
The former Lexington Catholic quarterback had a field day in his Lone State State debut as Tarleton State carved up Mississippi Valley State 29-13 Thursday night in Stephenville, Texas.
Allen connected with Jaden West in the endzone three times, finishing 23-of-39 passing for 294 yards.
The Texans play TCU next on Saturday, September 10.
