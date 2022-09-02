Former Wildcat Beau Allen makes a splash in Tarleton debut

Former UK quarterback Beau Allen has been named the starter at Tarleton.
Former UK quarterback Beau Allen has been named the starter at Tarleton.(Tarleton)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After transferring from Kentucky, Lexington-native Beau Allen solidified his spot as QB1 for the Tartleton Texans.

The former Lexington Catholic quarterback had a field day in his Lone State State debut as Tarleton State carved up Mississippi Valley State 29-13 Thursday night in Stephenville, Texas.

Allen connected with Jaden West in the endzone three times, finishing 23-of-39 passing for 294 yards.

The Texans play TCU next on Saturday, September 10.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Kuhl
Inmate who walked away from worksite found
A man was spotted "pacing and acting weird" outside of Phelps High School but, when officers...
‘It could have turned into a bad situation’: Pike County man behind bars after bringing gun near school campus
Rebecca Slone
KSP looking for missing woman in Pike County
Jonathan Walker
Fmr. South Laurel High School basketball coach pleads guilty to sexual misconduct
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Detention Center
Police: Corbin man accused of threatening to kill one person, holds several children hostage

Latest News

Knott Central TOTW
Team Of The Week: Knott Central Patriots
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during the first round of the US Open tennis...
Serena Williams upsets US Open No. 2 Seed to advance to third round
Will Levis has announced an NIL partnership with Ale-8.
Will Levis announces NIL partnership with Ale-8
Prestonsburg's Anna Burchett is now the KHSAA girls soccer all-time leader in goals.
“She’s not just going to break this record, she’s going to smash that record,”: Prestonsburg’s Anna Burchett named Player of the Week