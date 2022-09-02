Former Wildcat Beau Allen makes a splash in Tarleton debut

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After transferring from Kentucky, Lexington-native Beau Allen solidified his spot as QB1 for the Tartleton Texans.

The former Lexington Catholic quarterback had a field day in his Lone State State debut as Tarleton State carved up Mississippi Valley State 29-13 Thursday night in Stephenville, Texas.

Allen connected with Jaden West in the endzone three times, finishing 23-of-39 passing for 294 yards.

The Texans play TCU next on Saturday, September 10.

